Astana and Abu Dhabi vow to deepen strategic partnership

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, headed the Kazakh delegation, while Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE and Special Envoy for Investment Cooperation with Central Asia, Suhail Al Mazrouei, led the UAE delegation.

Welcoming the Emirati delegation, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that Astana views Abu Dhabi as one of its important political and economic partners in the Arab world and remains interested in expanding comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

During the consultations, the parties held an in-depth discussion on the development of political dialogue, expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as prospects for joint work in the fields of energy, transport, innovation, and artificial intelligence.

The progress in implementing the agreements reached during the working visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Abu Dhabi in January of this year, as well as during the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Astana in May of this year, was reviewed.

The head of the UAE delegation highly praised the level of partnership between the two countries, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s strong interest in strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan across all key areas.

Special attention was paid to preparations for joint events scheduled for next year, including high-level contacts. The interlocutors also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, confirming the importance of coordinating efforts within multilateral formats.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue maintaining a stable and constructive dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

As previously reported, the UAE and Kazakhstan are enhancing cooperation in the investigation of aircraft accidents and incidents.