Four killed as Italian military helicopter crashes during EU peacekeeping operation in Bosnia

EUFOR confirmed in its official statement that the accident had occurred in the Gorice area, near Brčko. According to EUFOR, the four fatalities included two members of the Italian Armed Forces and two personnel from the Italian Military Red Cross.

Of the 11 injured personnel, two have been transferred to a medical facility in Tuzla for further treatment, while the remaining nine are receiving medical care in Brčko. EUFOR confirmed that all injured personnel are currently in stable condition.

La notizia del tragico incidente che ha coinvolto un elicottero italiano di EUFOR in Bosnia-Erzegovina è motivo di profondo dolore. Il mio pensiero va alle vittime, alle loro famiglie e a tutti coloro che, impegnati nella missione per la pace e la stabilità della regione, stanno vivendo ore di angoscia. A loro va la mia più sincera vicinanza e quella del Governo italiano. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 29, 2026

My thoughts go to the victims, their families, and all those who, engaged in the mission for peace and stability in the region, are experiencing hours of anguish. To them goes my most sincere closeness, and that of the Italian Government, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on X.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a military plane with 32 onboard crashed in Nigeria's Ondo State.