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    Four killed, 30,000 displaced by heavy rains in Dominican Republic

    11:05, 15 April 2026

    Four people were killed and more than 30,000 displaced as heavy rains affected the Dominican Republic over the past several days due to a low-pressure system, WAM reported.

    Four killed, 30,000 displaced by heavy rains in Dominican Republic
    Photo credit: @GlobalAffair24 /X

    The Emergency Operations Centre in the Dominican Republic reported that the heavy rains damaged more than 6,000 homes, displaced thousands, cut off drinking water to more than one million people, and isolated 28 areas. Authorities also placed 28 out of 32 provinces on alert.

    Earlier, it was reported that 45 people had been killed and over 100 injured in rain-related incidents in northwestern Pakistan.

    Natural disasters World News Dominican Republic South America
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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