Four killed, 30,000 displaced by heavy rains in Dominican Republic

The Emergency Operations Centre in the Dominican Republic reported that the heavy rains damaged more than 6,000 homes, displaced thousands, cut off drinking water to more than one million people, and isolated 28 areas. Authorities also placed 28 out of 32 provinces on alert.

Severe flooding has affected Villa Altagracia in Dominican Republic. (April 12- 13, 2026)



The death of one child and the evacuation of more than 30,000 people from their homes in recent days. pic.twitter.com/tU4R6A7rMH — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 13, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Massive flooding in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic after torrential rains 💥



Streets submerged, vehicles struggling as water levels rise rapidly 🔥#DominicanRepublic #Floods #Weather pic.twitter.com/J42Kati3Gw — Global Affairs 24 (@GlobalAffair24) April 8, 2026

🚨 ¡EMERGENCIA INMEDIATA!

Señor Presidente @luisabinader

COE, Defensa Civil, Obras Públicas y Alcaldías:

¡El Distrito Nacional y todo el Gran Santo Domingo están TOTALMENTE COLAPSADOS por las fuertes lluvias! pic.twitter.com/FQq5I7oEXt — TONY GUEVARA (@tonyguevara1) April 8, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that 45 people had been killed and over 100 injured in rain-related incidents in northwestern Pakistan.