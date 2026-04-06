45 killed, over 100 injured in rain-related incidents in NW Pakistan
At least 45 people were killed and over 100 injured after heavy rains triggered different incidents across Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since March 25, said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday, Xinhua reports.
The PDMA said in a statement that the casualties were caused by collapsing roofs and walls amid heavy rains in different districts of the province.
According to the PDMA, the deceased include 23 children, 17 men and five women, while the injured include 45 men, 44 children and 16 women.
In addition to the human toll, the rains caused significant property damage, with over 440 houses affected, including dozens that were completely destroyed.
The PDMA warned of another spell of rain expected from April 6 to 9, urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly to sensitive tourist areas.
Earlier, it was reported over 3,300 people evacuated from flooded areas in Russia's Dagestan in March.