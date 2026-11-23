The accident occurred on Nov. 15 in Salalah, where the family was on vacation. The injured included an older couple, their daughter, and a minor granddaughter. They were hospitalized with injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Kazakh diplomats are assisting the injured citizens and remaining in contact with their doctors.

“Work is underway to arrange the return of our citizens to Kazakhstan. The Foreign Ministry continues to monitor the situation,” the ministry commented.

Earlier, it was reported that at least 32 workers remain unaccounted for following a devastating fire at a candy factory in Indonesia's western Banten province, as rescue teams continue recovery operations and families wait for news of their missing relatives.