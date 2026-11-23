According to local media reports, Al Amrad, head of the Banten Search and Rescue Agency, confirmed Monday that 29 people had been accounted for and were safe, although five of them were receiving medical treatment. The status of two additional individuals has yet to be verified.

Emergency crews have recovered human remains from the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Cikande, Serang Regency, placing them in 24 body bags.

However, authorities have not yet established the number of fatalities, as some of the recovered remains consist of body parts that must undergo forensic examination.

To organize the search, rescue teams divided the approximately 2,000-square-meter (21,528-square-foot) facility into four sections. Six bags containing human remains were recovered from one area on the ground floor, another from a separate ground-floor section, and 17 from the second floor.

A total of 568 personnel have been involved in the search and recovery operation, according to Al Amrad.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. GMT) on Saturday, spreading through the factory's offices and warehouse.

The flames destroyed finished goods, raw materials, and equipment before firefighters managed to bring the main blaze under control roughly 14 hours later.

Meanwhile, police have begun collecting DNA samples from relatives of the missing workers to help identify the recovered remains. Officials estimate that the identification process could take between two and three weeks.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

As written before, dozens unaccounted for following candy factory blaze in Indonesia.