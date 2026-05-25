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    Four divers who died in Maldives brought back to Italy

    19:00, 25 May 2026

    The bodies of the four Italian divers who died in the Maldives on May 14th were brought back to Italy aboard Turkish Airways flight TK1895, which landed at Milan Malpensa, Agenzia Nova reported.

    Four divers who died in Maldives brought back to Italy
    Photo credit: Agenzia Nova

    These are the bodies of 31-year-old Federico Gualtieri, originally from Omegna; marine biologist and university professor Monica Montefalcone and her daughter Giorgia Sommacal; and Muriel Oddenino, who died inside a cave in Vaavu Atoll. 

    The fifth diver, Gianluca Benedetti, the boat leader of the Paduan-born group, had already been returned to Italy in recent days.

    Autopsies on the bodies of the five researchers will begin on the afternoon of Monday, May 25.

    Earlier, it was reported that a Maldivian military diver died on May 16 while taking part in operations to recover four missing Italian divers.

    Italy The Maldives Incidents EU World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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