Four decades of dedication: Sanitation worker, wife fulfill Hajj dream through Makkah Route Initiative

Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency, Haj Legiman expressed his deep joy, saying, "The happiness is overwhelming. I never imagined I would finally see the Kaaba with my own eyes. I thank Allah first, then everyone who supported us, especially those responsible for the Makkah Route Initiative, who made the journey easier than I ever imagined."

Recounting their remarkable savings journey, he explained, "I began saving in 1986 with my wife’s support, putting aside no more than 1,000 rupiah a day despite difficult living conditions and the hard work of collecting waste, all in pursuit of my dream to perform Hajj. Despite the challenges, we never lost hope. My wife and I kept saving steadily until we finally managed to register for this year’s Hajj."

Haj Legiman and his wife expressed their deep gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for providing exceptional services to Indonesian pilgrims. They highlighted the seamless, efficient, and professional completion of their travel procedures by the Saudi team at the Makkah Route Initiative lounge in Solo.

Earlier it was reported, the Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia has announced a fine of up to SAR20,000 for individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit from Dhu Al-Qi'dah 1 to Dhu Al-Hijjah 14. Additionally, offenders will face deportation and a 10-year entry ban into the Kingdom.