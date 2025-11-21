12 killed after chemical factory boiler explodes in Pakistan's Punjab

The blast happened at about 5:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) in the industrial city of Faisalabad, triggering a massive fire that rapidly spread through the facility, police sources told Xinhua.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze to prevent it from reaching nearby houses, they added.

The impact of the explosion caused the walls and roofs of several adjacent houses to collapse, and most of the killed and injured were residents of the houses, according to police.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, where several of them are in critical condition.

A rescue operation is underway, and the number of casualties is feared to rise as multiple people are believed to be trapped inside the factory.

Qazinform earlier reported authorities deployed 29 helicopters and hundreds of personnel to bring a wildfire in the northeast province of Gangwon under control, with the blaze believed to be nearly 70 percent contained.