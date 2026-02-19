EN
    Four dead and three injured in head-on car crash

    20:14, 19 February 2026

    A deadly crash took place on February 19 on the Omsk-Maykapshagay main highway in Abai region, Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Four dead and three injured in head-on car crash
    Photo credit: Collage/Qazinform

    The police said they received a report at 3:25 p.m. on February 19. According to preliminary data, a head-on collision occurred between a Lada Priora and a Chevrolet Cobalt at kilometer 867 of the highway near Salkyn-Tove village.

    Four people were pronounced dead on the scene, while three more sustained injuries and were taken to hospital following the crash.

    An investigation into the circumstances and cause of the accident has been launched.

    Previously, it was reported at least four people were killed and more than a dozen others injured in a 30-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 in the U.S. state of Colorado on Tuesday. 

