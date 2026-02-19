Four dead and three injured in head-on car crash

The police said they received a report at 3:25 p.m. on February 19. According to preliminary data, a head-on collision occurred between a Lada Priora and a Chevrolet Cobalt at kilometer 867 of the highway near Salkyn-Tove village.

Four people were pronounced dead on the scene, while three more sustained injuries and were taken to hospital following the crash.

An investigation into the circumstances and cause of the accident has been launched.

