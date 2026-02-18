4 killed, over dozen injured in 30-vehicle crash in U.S. Colorado
At least four people were killed and more than a dozen others injured in a 30-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 in the U.S. state of Colorado on Tuesday, authorities said, Xinhua reports.
The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. local time on the outskirts of Pueblo, a city about 180 kilometers south of Denver, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed following the accident, while southbound lanes were also shut down due to low visibility in the area, officials said.
Traffic camera footage released by the Colorado Department of Transportation showed a large pileup involving multiple vehicles and emergency responders at the scene.
#WATCH : Latest Video from the scene of a massive pileup in Colorado that left at least 4 people dead.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Earlier, more than 100 vehicle pile-up left US motorists stranded in snowstorm.