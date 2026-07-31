Four climbers found dead in Broad Peak avalanche, six still missing

Two of the victims have been identified as citizens of Nepal and Oman.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Two helicopters of Pakistan Army Aviation are involved in them.

A group of 10 climbers led by renowned Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja began their ascent of Broad Peak (8,047m) on Wednesday, aiming to reach the summit by Friday. However, around noon local time on July 30, an avalanche struck the mountain, after which communication with the climbers was lost. GPS data indicate the snow mass swept the group roughly one kilometer down, burying them.

According to the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), the missing climbers are Nirmal Purja “Nims Dai” of Nepal, who led the expedition, along with fellow Nepali climbers Pur Bahadur Gurung “Yukta,” Kili Pemba Sherpa “Kilu,” Nima Sherpa and Nawang Thindu Sherpa. Also missing are Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi of Hunza, Omani mountaineer Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy, American climber Mallory Geis, Chinese climber Wang Zhong, and Nepali climber Gyalu Sherpa, APP reported.

On Friday morning, the ACP said two rescue helicopters, carrying rescue personnel and specialised equipment, had been dispatched to reinforce the search operation, supporting ground efforts in the challenging high-altitude environment of the Karakoram.

The Club said it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all concerned stakeholders, and remained hopeful for the safe recovery of the missing climbers, adding that it would continue to share verified updates as the situation develops.

Earlier, it was reported that six climbers died on Mount Elbrus in one day.