Four Chinese sites added to World Heritage Irrigation Structures list

The four Chinese sites, namely Chishan Lake Irrigation System, Yuanyang Hani Terraces, Jianjiangyan Irrigation System, and Mentougou Ancient Canals of Yongding River, were selected to join a new batch of sites added to the WHIS register during the ongoing 76th International Executive Council Meeting of the International Commission on Irrigation & Drainage (ICID), according to the ministry. The meeting took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The new additions bring the total number of Chinese sites on the WHIS register to 42, according to the ministry.

The WHIS designation, established by the ICID in 2014, aims to protect and promote irrigation projects of historical value and scientific experience.

