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    Four astronauts reach ISS in record time

    15:35, 2 October 2026

    Four astronauts set a record for the fastest US flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, WAM reported.

    Four astronauts reach ISS in record time
    Photo credit: WAM

    The flight time of seven hours and 55 minutes marked the fastest launch-to-docking time for a US spacecraft in the history of the orbiting laboratory, NASA said.

    The SpaceX Crew-13 mission, carrying NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Joshua Kutryk and Russian Sergey Teteryatnikov, blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

    Astronauts have lived and conducted research continuously aboard the ISS for around 25 years.

    The overall speed record for a flight to the ISS was set in October 2020 when a Russian Soyuz spacecraft reached it in just over three.

    Earlier, it was reported that NASA and Boeing had announced plans for additional Starliner missions, aiming to return astronauts aboard the spacecraft by 2028.

    NASA Space exploration Space World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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