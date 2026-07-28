F1 confirms Malaysia to host Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026

According to Formula 1, the race will take place between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix, from October 2 to 4, 2026.

Formula 1, the FIA, and the governments of Bahrain and Malaysia reached an agreement to preserve the Bahrain Grand Prix on the 2026 schedule. The rest of the championship calendar remains unchanged.

“We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026. Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1,” Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

Formula 1 described Sepang as one of the most iconic and challenging circuits, known for passionate fans and challenging weather.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the Formula 1 Grands Prix scheduled for April in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia had been canceled amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.