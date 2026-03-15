Formula 1 cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix

According to the championship organizers, the decision was made after assessing the situation, and the races in Bahrain and Jeddah will not be held on the previously scheduled dates. Various options were considered, but the cancelled races will not be replaced by other events in April.

The youth series events scheduled for the same period — Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 Academy — have also been cancelled.

The decision was taken in coordination with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile and the local race organizers.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said the decision was not an easy one but was the only possible step under the current circumstances. He thanked the FIA and local partners for their understanding and expressed hope that the races could return to the calendar as soon as the situation allows.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s gymnast Zeinolla Idrissov has finished second in the men’s pommel horse exercise event of the Antalya leg of the FIG Gymnastics World Cup in Türkiye.