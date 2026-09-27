Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP: George Russell wins in Baku after late battle with Max Verstappen

Russell secured his third Grand Prix victory of the 2026 season after a strong weekend in Azerbaijan, where he topped Thursday practice and took pole position before converting it into victory.

The Briton arrived in Baku 81 points behind championship leader Antonelli but reduced the gap by 15 points after edging Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a tense finish.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS AT THE LINE IN BAKU.



George Russell dominated the weekend, but Max Verstappen nearly stole the win at the finish.



JUST 0.0001 SECONDS BETWEEN THEM.#F1 | #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/NhrpWMpTx3 — Everything Formula (@evrythngformu1a) September 26, 2026

Antonelli, meanwhile, recovered from 16th on the grid to finish fifth following a dramatic accident in Q1.

The Baku victory was Russell’s first since the Austrian Grand Prix in June and his third win of the season. Antonelli has claimed eight victories so far this year.

“It’s amazing to be back on the top step of the podium,” Russell said after the race, thanking the Mercedes team for continuing to support him during a difficult period.

Russell appeared to have the race under control for much of the afternoon, but Verstappen closed in during the final stages. The Mercedes driver also faced a technical problem after lifting off under yellow flags following Valtteri Bottas’ crash.

“When I went back, I had no turbo, so then I had no power. Max almost got me at the line,” Russell said.

The Briton also said he had regained confidence since the summer break, attributing his improved form to greater experience with a new driving style.

“I feel like more myself again,” Russell said, adding that he intends to “win every race” in the remaining rounds of the championship.

Russell acknowledged Antonelli’s impressive season but said his focus would remain on his own performances as he looks to close the gap in the title race.

“If I continue delivering performances like I’ve done this weekend, no matter what happens towards the end of the season, I’ll be happy,” he said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Formula 1 Commission approved reducing the total race distance from 305km to 290km starting in 2027.