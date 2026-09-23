F1 race distance set to be cut by 15km from 2027

The decision was made at the Commission’s third meeting of 2026, held on Monday at the FIA offices in London and chaired by FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, according to Formula 1.

The 15km reduction, corresponding to two or three fewer laps, follows refinements to the 2027 Power Unit regulations concerning fuel flow.

The Commission also agreed on several other regulatory changes for 2027. For races disrupted by rain or other factors, a hard stop time will be introduced for the end of racing activity, while the current three-hour limit from the start to the end of a race, including interruptions, will be removed. The two-hour limit on actual racing time will remain.

The changes are intended to give spectators a better chance of seeing a full race despite disruptions. The Commission also agreed to greater flexibility to extend Free Practice sessions if they are interrupted.

Following consultation with the relevant manufacturer working group and a recommendation from the Sporting Advisory Committee, gearbox homologation for 2027 will be removed to preserve supplier development freedom.

Minor changes to the 2027 Technical Regulations were also agreed, along with minor changes to the 2026 Sporting and Financial Regulations.

All regulatory changes remain subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Formula 1 and the FIA had announced the 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, featuring 24 Grands Prix across 22 countries and 10 Sprint events.