Formula 1 announces historic return to Africa with Rwanda Grand Prix

According to the championship’s official announcement, the race will take place on a new purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, about 40 kilometers south of Kigali and near the new Kigali International Airport. The first race is expected to take place in the early 2030s, once the circuit is completed. The track will be developed to FIA Grade 1 standards.

The circuit is part of a broader sports, tourism and infrastructure development project led by the Rwanda Development Board. Beyond Formula 1 race weekends, the venue is intended to host other motorsport events, conferences and entertainment events, while attracting investment and supporting local businesses.

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali described the agreement as a landmark moment, saying the return would bring the sport closer to millions of fans across the continent. Formula 1 estimates that more than 100 million fans already follow the championship across Africa.

“Africa has always been part of Formula 1’s future, and from the beginning we were determined to return in the right way, with the right partner, a long-term commitment and a clear vision for creating meaningful impact,” Domenicali said.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said the partnership would create jobs, develop skills and boost tourism and business opportunities, adding that the goal was to deliver lasting benefits beyond a single race weekend.

“Rwanda is proud to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, and to share this moment with more than 100 million fans across Africa, many of them young people who deserve to see the sport at home and to see themselves in it: as engineers, technicians, entrepreneurs and, one day, drivers,” Kagame said.

Africa, we’re back. 🌍 From the early 2030s, the African Grand Prix will join the calendar and take place in Bugesera, Rwanda 🇷🇼 #F1 https://t.co/c5gSRl7FNt — Formula 1 (@F1) October 13, 2026

The agreement follows years of efforts to bring Formula 1 back to Africa. The championship last raced on the continent at South Africa’s Kyalami Circuit in 1993.

Further details, including the inaugural race date and race-weekend plans, will be announced later.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Formula 1 and the FIA had announced the 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, featuring 24 Grands Prix across 22 countries and 10 Sprint events.