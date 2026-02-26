Former Prince Andrew banned from horse riding

According to The Sun, royal advisers believe that Andrew’s public appearances on horseback could provoke a negative public reaction while the investigation is underway. It is noted that such images could be perceived as inappropriate given the seriousness of the allegations.

Andrew had previously been regularly seen horse riding on the grounds of the Windsor estate. However, after relocating to Norfolk and amid increased media attention, he was advised to refrain from the activity, as photographers could easily capture him in public.

The former prince is leading a reclusive lifestyle and rarely appears in public. His public activity has been significantly limited.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of Britain’s King Charles III, was released under investigation, with inquiries ongoing.