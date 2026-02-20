Charles III’s brother Andrew released after arrest

He has been released under investigation, with inquiries ongoing.

The arrest marks an unprecedented case in modern Britain. For the first time in the country’s recent history, a member of the royal family has been formally detained by law enforcement as part of a criminal investigation.

Police stressed that an arrest does not imply guilt. Further procedural decisions will be taken following the outcome of the investigation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.