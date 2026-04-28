Former Premier League Manager Scott Munn appointed Secretary General of Kazakh Football Federation

This marks the first time in Kazakhstan’s football history that a leader with Premier League experience and victories in major European club tournaments has joined the Federation.

Munn is tasked with continuing reforms in refereeing, developing football academies and infrastructure, raising standards of club governance and licensing, building a sustainable commercial and media base, and expanding cooperation with UEFA and FIFA.

KFF President Marat Omarov emphasized that the Federation is at a decisive stage of development, requiring experienced professionals to shape the future of Kazakh football.

Munn expressed enthusiasm about joining at such a pivotal moment, pledging to work closely with clubs and international partners to advance football in Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan Football Federation President Marat Omarov submitted the candidacy of Scott Munn to the KFF Executive Committee for consideration and approval for appointment as Secretary General.