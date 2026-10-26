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    Former Japanese PM Yasuo Fukuda dies at 90

    19:55, 26 October 2026

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda died Thursday at the age of 90, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Monday, JIJI Press reports.

    Former Japanese PM Yasuo Fukuda
    Screenshot of a video from TBS NEWS DIG Powered by JNN Youtube channel

    As prime minister, he chaired the Group of Eight summit in Toyako, Hokkaido, in 2008 and led key climate change initiatives. However, amid political gridlock in a divided parliament, he stepped down after just one year in office.

    Earlier, it was reported that Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended the opening ceremony of the 41st National Cultural Festival and the 26th National Arts and Culture Festival for Persons with Disabilities in Kochi Prefecture.

    World News Japan Politics Asia JIJI Press
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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