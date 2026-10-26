Former Japanese PM Yasuo Fukuda dies at 90

As prime minister, he chaired the Group of Eight summit in Toyako, Hokkaido, in 2008 and led key climate change initiatives. However, amid political gridlock in a divided parliament, he stepped down after just one year in office.

Earlier, it was reported that Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended the opening ceremony of the 41st National Cultural Festival and the 26th National Arts and Culture Festival for Persons with Disabilities in Kochi Prefecture.