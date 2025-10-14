Ex-French President Sarkozy to begin prison term on Oct. 21

Sarkozy was notified of the conditions of his incarceration at the request of the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF). For reasons of security and discretion, details regarding the arrangements will not be made public.

According to a source close to the case cited by BFMTV, Sarkozy is expected to serve his sentence at La Sante Prison in Paris. The interval before Oct. 21 will allow him time to organize his personal and professional affairs.

Once in custody, his defense team will be able to file a request for release before the Court of Appeals, which will have two months to issue a ruling.

On Sept. 25, the Paris Criminal Court sentenced Sarkozy to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy related to alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 campaign. Although he has appealed, the judges ordered that the sentence be enforced immediately, citing the "exceptional seriousness" of the offenses.

Sarkozy will become the first former French president in contemporary history to serve a prison sentence.