Forestry investments surge 8-fold in Kazakhstan

A report by finprom.kz shows the total amount of fixed-capital investments in forestry surge 8-fold or 799.4% in physical volume terms compared to 1.1 billion tenge in 2024, and is 4.7-fold higher than in January-September 2023 – 1.9 billion tenge.

By contrast, forestry investments stood at 0.5 billion tenge in 2015/22.

The surge was mostly driven by the state’s continuous efforts on national projects, including the KZT1.4trl Zhasyl Qazaqstan (“Green Kazakhstan”) as well as Two Billion Trees until 2025.

Out of the total amount of fixed-capital investments in forestry, government funding made over 5.1 billion tenge or 60%, of which 2.7 billion tenge came from the republican budget, and 2.4 billion tenge from local budgets.

The report indicates the private sector's share in forestry investments remains low. According to the National Statistics Bureau, in the second quarter of this year, the forestry sector employed a mere 1,800 people, fewer than nearly 3,000 people five years ago.

A decline in employment is due to the fact that new investments are largely aimed for automation, equipment update, seed and planting material procurement, infrastructure development, the report suggests.

