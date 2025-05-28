Foresight Seminar “Central Asia 2050” begins in Tashkent

The seminar has brought together representatives from all five regional countries, including government bodies, analytical and research centers, and independent experts.

At the center of the seminar’s agenda is a forecast up to 2050, focusing on demographics, energy, climate, water resources, transport integration, and human capital. Particular attention is being given to issues of industrial cooperation and the economic complementarity of the region’s countries.

As noted by Bahodir Rakhmatov, Director of the Agency for Strategic Reforms, “More than 83 million people live in Central Asia. By 2030, 60% of the region’s population will reside in urban areas, leading to a sharp increase in demand for jobs, infrastructure, education, and healthcare”.

“This also means that the populations of our countries will increasingly demand a higher quality of life, a safe environment, and confidence in the future”.

One of the most pressing topics identified was climate change and the management of water resources.

During the seminar, two priority tasks were outlined for the participants: to develop a shared strategic vision for the region’s future, with an understanding of which processes are inevitable, which are probable, and which depend on the joint decisions of the Central Asian countries, and to establish a sustainable expert community made up of specialists, government officials, and researchers who are prepared to promote and implement regional initiatives over the long term.

As part of the seminar, an open essay competition on the future of Central Asia was also announced. Young people from all five countries of the region are invited to participate, and the top 100 essays will be published in the final compilation.

