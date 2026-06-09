Foreign tourists granted easier access to Baikonur Cosmodrome

He said Baikonur remains one of the unique tourist products of Kazakhstan as the world’s first and the largest cosmodrome.

As stated there, the 2030 Baikonur tourism development concept has been approved to grant easier access. The shortened permit process increases accessibility and allows tour operators to expand programs for rocket launches and inter-launch periods.

The Minister noted, facilities transferred to Kazakhstan, including Gagarin’s launch pad, the assembly and fueling complex, and the dynamic testing stand, have high tourism potential but require modernization and investment. Project teasers have already been prepared for investors.

Besides, developing event tourism during inter-launch periods will help maintain tourist flows year-round and make better use of existing infrastructure.

In 2026, more than 7,500 tourists observed rocket launches at Baikonur.