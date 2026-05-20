Foreign tourist flow to Uzbekistan expected to surge

According to Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee, from January to April, 4,048,417 foreign citizens visited the country for tourism purposes. This is 930,800 people, or 29.9% more than in the same period last year, indicating rapid development in the tourism sector.

The high share of tourists from Central Asian countries reflects the strengthening of close economic and cultural ties in the region. The increase in visits from China, India, and South Korea also indicates the strengthening of Uzbekistan’s position in the international tourism market. The number of foreign tourists visiting Uzbekistan is expected to continue growing by the end of the year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to launch direct flights to New York and Tokyo.