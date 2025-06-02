EDB: Kyrgyzstan's economy is growing at rapid pace

According to analysts, the key drivers of economic growth were industry, which provided an increase of 2.6 percentage points in the GDP dynamics, as well as the construction sector and domestic trade, which contributed 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively.

Experts say that the data presented in the report indicate a sustainable and stable macroeconomic situation in Kyrgyzstan. It is important that stable growth is observed in key sectors. The real sector of the economy has started working, dozens of new industries are being launched, agricultural and livestock indicators are improving, prices for socially significant goods are stable, which restrains inflationary processes and maintains the stability of the national currency.

