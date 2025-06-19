Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyz citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran and Israel

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan planning to visit or leave Middle Eastern countries are advised to take into account the current restrictions on air traffic and monitor information messages from foreign institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic, local authorities and airlines.

Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the State of Qatar: +974 5066 7001;

Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the State of Kuwait: +965 5170 2180;

Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Islamic Republic of Iran: +98 935 250 5226;

Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Dubai (UAE): +971 58 881 3567;

Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United Arab Emirates: +971 2558 4955;

Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: +966 58 376 9945;

Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Turkey: +90 545 689 6800.

