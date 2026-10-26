Foreign Ministry confirms death of young Kazakh woman in Istanbul

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is aware of the death of a Kazakh national in Istanbul. Kazakh diplomats are in contact with the deceased woman's relatives and are providing them with consular and legal assistance," said Zhanbolat Ussenov, the ministry's Official Spokesperson.

The incident occurred on the morning of Oct. 25 in the Şişli district, Turkish media reported. According to available information, the woman climbed from the balcony of a sixth-floor apartment onto the roof of a neighboring building. A young woman died after reportedly stepping onto a canopy connecting two buildings, which collapsed under her weight and caused her to fall to the second underground level.

Medical personnel who arrived at the scene pronounced her dead.

The young woman had been in Türkiye since September. She arrived there on a tourist visa. An investigation into the tragedy is underway in coordination with Turkish authorities, and the Kazakh Foreign Ministry continues to monitor the situation.

In late September, we wrote about the death of a Kazakhstani citizen at a construction site in Seoul, South Korea.