Foreign Ministry confirms death of Kazakh citizen in Seoul

According to the ministry’s press service, the Kazakh citizen died in an accident at a construction site.

Korean authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

“Kazakh diplomats have established contact with the family of the deceased and are providing them with consular and legal assistance,” the Foreign Ministry said.

According to Yonhap, the accident occurred on September 29. The man was inside a room on the 23rd floor when part of the concrete ceiling collapsed on him.

Following the incident, South Korea’s Ministry of Employment and Labor suspended work at the site and launched an investigation, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from a fire at a firecracker manufacturing plant in Russia's Yaroslavl region had risen to 14, with one person injured.