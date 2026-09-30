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    Firecracker factory fire in Russia’s Yaroslavl region: Death toll rises to 14

    15:17, 30 September 2026

    The death toll from a fire at a firecracker manufacturing plant in Russia’s Yaroslavl region has risen to 14, with one person injured, authorities reported, according to Anadolu.

    Firecracker factory fire in Russia’s Yaroslavl region: Death toll rises to 14
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    The Emergency Situations Ministry said on Russian social media platform Max that the fire had been completely extinguished, and personnel continue to clear the debris.

    Separately, regional Gov. Mikhail Yevrayev said on Telegram that a state of emergency had been declared in the Pereslavl-Zalessky District following the fire.

    The ministry earlier said that more than 100 personnel and 40 pieces of equipment were deployed to extinguish the fire.

    Earlier, it was reported that a Tu-95 plane crashed on Tuesday during a training flight in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region, killing six crew members, with one surviving.

    Russia Incidents World News CIS
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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