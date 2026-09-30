Firecracker factory fire in Russia’s Yaroslavl region: Death toll rises to 14

The Emergency Situations Ministry said on Russian social media platform Max that the fire had been completely extinguished, and personnel continue to clear the debris.

Separately, regional Gov. Mikhail Yevrayev said on Telegram that a state of emergency had been declared in the Pereslavl-Zalessky District following the fire.

The ministry earlier said that more than 100 personnel and 40 pieces of equipment were deployed to extinguish the fire.

Earlier, it was reported that a Tu-95 plane crashed on Tuesday during a training flight in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region, killing six crew members, with one surviving.