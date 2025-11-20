EN
    Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and UAE set to strengthen cooperation

    09:18, 20 November 2025

    The first consultations were held between the international law departments of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and UAE Strengthen Legal Cooperation
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    From the Kazakh side, the meeting was attended by Dastan Suleimenov, Director of the International Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and from the Emirati side by Abdullah Hamdan Alnaqbi, Director of the International Legal Department of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the meeting, the parties reviewed the treaty and legal framework between the two countries and discussed plans for its further development. In addition, the legal services exchanged views on the current international legal agenda and shared experience on the conclusion of international treaties.

    The diplomats agreed to continue their joint work on developing the treaty and legal framework, and outlined plans to hold the next meeting in Astana.

    As written before, Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev received Armenian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Armen Gevondyan.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
