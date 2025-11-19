Astana and Yerevan reaffirm friendly ties ahead of Armenian PM's visit

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for advancing Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Special attention was paid to preparations for the upcoming first official visit of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Astana. The Armenian head of government will be accompanied by a delegation comprising representatives of state bodies in the fields of economy, education, and culture, reflecting Yerevan’s intention to give new momentum to expanding multifaceted cooperation with Astana.

Minister Kosherbayev expressed confidence that the first official visit of the Armenian Prime Minister will mark an important milestone in bilateral relations and open new opportunities for implementing joint projects in transport and logistics, digitalization and artificial intelligence, education, and healthcare.

The interlocutors reaffirmed the strong, friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia, as well as their mutual interest in further developing dialogue across various areas, noting their shared commitment to ensuring positive dynamics in trade and economic cooperation.

Concluding the meeting, the sides agreed to continue constructive engagement in the framework of upcoming reciprocal visits and joint events.

