Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Belarus sign cooperation plan for 2027-2028

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady development of Kazakhstan-Belarus relations and emphasized their shared interest in strengthening political dialogue and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across the full range of bilateral issues.

On the same day, the two countries held bilateral political consultations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus. The discussions were conducted by Deputy Foreign Ministers Yermukhambet Konuspayev of Kazakhstan and Pavel Utyupin of Belarus.

The consultations focused on the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as opportunities to enhance interaction within regional integration frameworks and international organizations.

The two delegations also exchanged views on strengthening coordination in multilateral formats and advancing cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

A key outcome of the consultations was the signing of a Cooperation Plan between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Belarus for 2027-2028.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to maintain close cooperation between their foreign ministries, emphasizing the importance of continued political dialogue and coordinated efforts to advance the strategic partnership.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KazMunayGas and Belorusneft discussed prospects for expanding cooperation.