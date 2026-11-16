Kazakhstan calls for enhanced economic cooperation within ECO

Participants discussed prospects for the further development of the ECO, enhancing the effectiveness of its activities and expanding regional economic cooperation, according to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Special attention was given to improving the Organization’s institutional mechanisms, strengthening the practical impact of its decisions, identifying new priority areas and implementing joint initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth and deepening regional economic integration.

The session ended with the adoption of the Islamabad Communiqué, the policy document entitled “Strategic Goals of Economic Cooperation - 2035”, the Report of the 30th Session of the Council of Ministers, as well as the Organization’s Secretariat Budget for 2027.

On the sidelines of the ECO Council of Ministers meeting, a collective meeting was held with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, during which participants exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation among the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) discussed advancing initiatives proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the organization's 7th Summit in Baku.