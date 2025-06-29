Foreign media on Kazakhstan:Forums on China-CA cooperation development, Silk Road int’l communication held in Astana; EDB forecasts Kazakhstan’s GDP growth to accelerate to 5.5% in 2025

Xinhua: Forums on China-Central Asia cooperation development, Silk Road int’l communication held in Astana

According to Xinhua, the China-Central Asia Cooperation Development Forum and the Third Silk Road International Communication Forum convened Sunday in Astana, drawing around 240 participants from media, think tanks, cultural and business circles across China and Central Asia to discuss deepening regional cooperation.

At the opening, Kazakh presidential aide Arman Kyrykbayev read a message from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, highlighting the recent success of the China-Central Asia Summit and stressing the forum’s role in promoting people-to-people ties and cultural exchange.

Xinhua News Agency President Fu Hua noted President Xi Jinping’s focus on regional cooperation and stressed the importance of media and think tanks in advancing joint research, reporting, and dialogue to support sustainable development.

Qiu Xiaoqi of the China Public Diplomacy Association said the forum opens a new chapter in regional storytelling and collaboration, while Uzbekistan’s cultural official Tursunali Kuziev called for closer, creative partnerships rooted in mutual respect.

Chinese Ambassador Han Chunlin emphasized the “China-Central Asia Spirit” of solidarity and called on media to foster favorable public opinion. Sun Weidong of the China-Central Asia Mechanism underlined the role of media and think tanks in building a shared future.

A regional cooperation center was inaugurated during the forum, which was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency, Kazakhstan President’s TV and Radio Complex, the Communist Party of China Shaanxi Provincial Committee and the provincial government, and China Huadian Corporation.

The Times of Central Asia: EDB forecasts Kazakhstan’s GDP growth to accelerate to 5.5% in 2025

Kazakhstan’s GDP is projected to grow by 5.5% in 2025, up from an estimated 4.8% in 2024, according to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). This pace is expected to hold steady through 2027, the Times of Central Asia reports.

“We expect Kazakhstan’s economic growth to accelerate to 5.5% in 2025 after 4.8% in 2024, with these rates remaining unchanged in 2026–2027,” said Aigul Berdigulova, Senior Analyst at the EDB.

She noted that state-backed investment, particularly via Baiterek holding, will be key. “This measure will help unlock investment potential in manufacturing, transport, and construction,” she added. Funding is expected to reach KZT 8 trillion, or about 6% of GDP.

Other growth drivers include expansion at the Tengiz oil field, contributing up to 0.6 percentage points to GDP, as well as infrastructure and fiscal initiatives.

Among EDB member states, Kazakhstan ranks fourth in projected 2025 growth, behind Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, and on par with Armenia.

Inflation, however, is projected to rise sharply, reaching 11.9% in 2025 - the highest among EDB countries.

“Inflation in Kazakhstan is rising this year due to the weakening of the tenge observed at the end of 2024,” Berdigulova said, citing utility tariff hikes and reform-related inflation expectations.

Prices are expected to peak in Q2 2026 before easing to 8.5% in 2027.

Kazakhstan’s GDP grew 6% year-on-year in January - May 2025, according to the Ministry of National Economy. Meanwhile, the EBRD has revised its 2025 forecast down to 4.9%.

Reuters: ERG plans to produce critical mineral gallium in Kazakhstan next year

Eurasian Resources Group plans to invest $20 million in facilities to produce critical mineral gallium in Kazakhstan from next year, from the bauxite ore it processes to produce alumina, the company said in a release on Monday, Reuters reports.

Gallium is on the U.S. and European Union's lists of critical minerals. It is needed for the manufacture of semiconductors for electronics and radar systems and missile guidance electronics in aerospace and defence. ERG’s plans would make Kazakhstan, which until now has produced no gallium, the world’s second largest producer after China.

“ERG plans to become a significant player in the global market for gallium, starting production in 2026 to supply OECD countries, with a view to expanding annual volumes up to 15 metric tons per annum,” ERG CEO Shukhrat Ibragimov said.

Global gallium production totalled 760 tons last year according the U.S. Geological Survey. Most was from China and very small amounts from Japan, Korea and Russia.

News.bitcoin.com: Solana partners with Kazakhstan to launch economic zone

The Solana Foundation has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Kazakhstan to launch the first Solana Economic Zone in Central Asia, News.bitcoin.com reports. The partnership aims to establish a regional blockchain hub, promote Web3 innovation, and attract global talent.

“We are committed to building a resilient and competitive digital environment,” said Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development. “Projects like the Solana Economic Zone allow us to test and implement next-generation solutions - from asset tokenization to cultivating Web3 talent.”

The initiative will focus on three key areas: developing tokenized capital markets through a pilot with AIX, Jupiter, and Intebix; launching a Web3 education program with local universities; and creating favorable conditions for blockchain businesses through infrastructure, regulation, and incentives.

Si.com: Alexander Bublik defeats Daniil Medvedev to win 2nd halle title

According to Si.com, Alexander Bublik capped off a stunning week in Halle by defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(4) to claim his first ATP title of 2025- and his second career title at the event. The win marks Bublik’s first victory over Medvedev after six straight losses.

“Having made the quarters of French, following up with Halle victory again, that’s beyond my wildest expectations,” Bublik said. “It’s just a big renaissance of my career.”

The Kazakhstan’s star was in top form all week, taking out World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and powering past Tomas Machac and Karen Khachanov en route to the final. Against Medvedev, Bublik played aggressively, breaking once to take the first set and rallying from 1–4 down in the second-set tiebreak to seal the win with six straight points.

“He’s better than me in most things,” Bublik admitted. “I had to change something after six or seven losses - and it worked.”

The win is a dramatic turnaround after a difficult 2024, where Bublik fell from a career-high No. 17 to No. 33 and considered quitting. “I was close to calling it quits after Wimbledon,” he said. “But I promised my coach I’d stick with it.”

Bublik, now ranked World No. 30, enters Wimbledon as a dark horse, well-positioned to make a deep run without facing top seeds early.

