The Times of Central Asia: Why Europe is betting big on Kazakhstan’s future

On April 3, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Samarkand ahead of the Central Asia–EU summit, the Times of Central Asia reports. Though brief, the meeting underscored growing strategic alignment between Kazakhstan and the EU in energy, transport, infrastructure, and digital technology — all central to Kazakhstan’s modernization agenda.

The leaders also welcomed progress toward a simplified EU visa regime for Kazakh nationals, boosting business and professional exchanges.

This meeting builds on the October 2022 Central Asia–EU summit, which marked a shift toward institutionalized EU engagement in the region. Since then, Brussels has backed commitments with funding via its Global Gateway initiative and the EBRD, supporting transport and trade connectivity projects.

One key focus is the Middle Corridor (TITR), a route bypassing Russia and offering resilience for EU–Asia trade. Kazakhstan, due to its location and policy consistency, is pivotal to this initiative.

The timing was strategic: Kazakhstan had just announced a significant rare earth deposit, signaling commercial potential and aligning with EU efforts to diversify critical raw material sources away from China.

Von der Leyen highlighted Kazakhstan’s reliability, legal stability, and openness to foreign investment — a rare mix in today’s geopolitical landscape.

The relationship is grounded in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), which has helped the EU become Kazakhstan’s top trading partner since 2020. Cooperation now spans satellite technology, environmental standards, and trade frameworks.

Looking ahead, EU investment in Central Asia is projected to exceed €20 billion by 2025, with a focus on raw materials, supply chains, and sustainability. A new Investors Forum and Economic Forum are slated for later this year.

The Samarkand meeting reaffirmed mutual commitment. Kazakhstan sees the EU as a long-term development partner; the EU views Kazakhstan as a stable anchor in a volatile region.

Schengen News: EU & Kazakhstan move toward signing visa facilitation agreement

According to Schengen News, EU member states have approved a mandate for the European Commission to begin negotiations with Kazakhstan on easing Schengen visa rules. Kazakhstan seeks faster processing times, lower fees, longer-validity multiple-entry visas, fewer required documents, and preferential treatment for certain applicants.

Kazakhstan has emphasized its readiness to prevent irregular migration and cooperate on readmission of nationals staying illegally in the EU.

The visa facilitation agreement remains under negotiation, with no signing date yet confirmed. The changes will take effect only after both sides complete all formal procedures.

Visa facilitation is a key priority for Kazakhstan–EU cooperation. In 2023, Kazakhstan nationals submitted over 159,000 Schengen visa applications, with a majority approved.

Guinnessworldrecords.com: Kazakhstanis show off stunning national dress to honour long-standing culture and history

According to Guinnessworldrecords.com in Aktau, near the Caspian Sea, 5,000 people gathered wearing traditional Kazakh clothing, setting a Guinness World Record. The event, organized by the Mangistau region’s Akimat, celebrated Nauryz and aimed to revive national dress traditions, especially among youth.

Participants wore verified traditional outfits, registered in advance, and were counted using QR codes. Despite rainy weather, the event drew people from countries like Iran, China, Russia, and Turkmenistan, highlighting Kazakh culture on a global stage.

The Akimat hopes the record boosts national pride and interest in Kazakh heritage. Organizers plan future events celebrating other traditions like camel’s milk and folk dance.

CNN World: Connecting continents: Kazakhstan’s pivotal role in driving international cooperation

Amid global uncertainty, Kazakhstan is emerging as a key middle power, promoting dialogue and cooperation between East and West, CNN World reports. This role will be on display at the Astana International Forum 2025, where around 5,000 delegates from over 50 countries will meet to discuss foreign policy, energy, and finance.

Strategically located in Eurasia, Kazakhstan plays a vital role in regional trade, especially through the Middle Corridor, where cargo volumes rose 62% in 2024. Its multi-vector foreign policy fosters cooperation with global partners and drives regional integration.

Economically, Kazakhstan is diversifying beyond oil, with a 4.7% GDP growth in 2024 led by non-oil sectors. The country has chaired several international organizations and continues to push regional and global initiatives like the Central Asia Plus Framework.

Kazakhstan also supports UN peacekeeping and has provided $600 million in humanitarian aid. It has hosted key peace talks, including the Astana Process on Syria and negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

As a major supplier of uranium and critical raw materials, Kazakhstan is strengthening energy ties with the EU and investing in renewables like green hydrogen and solar. Its balanced, cooperative approach reflects a broader vision for global stability and shared progress.

Boxing Scene: Janibek Alimkhanuly stops Anauel Ngamissengue to mark homecoming

Janibek Alimkhanuly made a triumphant return to Kazakhstan after seven years, stopping France’s Anauel Ngamissengue in the fifth round at Barys Arena in Astana, Boxing Scene reports. The unified IBF and WBO middleweight champion dropped his opponent in rounds one and five, sealing his fifth title defense with a dominant performance.

Ngamissengue (14-1) showed heart in his first title shot but struggled against Alimkhanuly’s precision and power. The Kazakh southpaw (17-0, 12 KOs) controlled the fight from the start, thrilling the home crowd in his first fight on local soil since 2017.

Saturday’s win continues Alimkhanuly’s pursuit of full middleweight unification, after previous attempts to secure fights with WBC and WBA champions fell through.

You can read last week’s weekly digest here.