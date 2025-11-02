Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Trump to host U.S.-Central Asia summit on November 6; Kazakhstan discusses exporting uranium to Finnish nuclear plants

The Times of Central Asia: Trump to host U.S.-Central Asia summit on November 6

Kazakhstan’s presidency announced that a Central Asia–United States summit will be held in Washington on November 6, marking the 10th anniversary of the C5+1 diplomatic forum, The Times of Central Asia reports.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing gratitude for the invitation and support for the summit initiative, calling it “timely and important.” Tokayev noted that he shares Trump’s “advocacy of traditional values based on common sense, as well as dedication to safeguarding peace and security,” his press office said.

According to regional reports, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov are also expected to attend, with invitations extended to all five Central Asian leaders.

The announcement coincides with the visit of U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, underscoring Washington’s growing engagement with the region.

Trump previously met Tokayev and Mirziyoyev during the U.N. General Assembly, where multi-billion-dollar business deals were announced.

EFE Comunica: Kazakhstan, Finland sign 15 agreements during Stubb’s visit

Kazakhstan and Finland signed 15 bilateral agreements during Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s visit to Astana, accompanied by a business delegation of around 20 leaders, EFE Comunica reports.

“One of the businesspeople in our delegation said that things happen very quickly in Kazakhstan, so we can’t afford to be slow or bureaucratic,” Stubb said at a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, adding that both countries “have embarked on a path of active development.”

The agreements cover cooperation in nuclear energy, agriculture, forestry, water management, tourism, and environmental protection, including measures to prevent oil spills and promote eco-friendly wooden housing.

Tokayev called Finland “a key trading partner for Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and the European Union,” noting Finnish investments of $500 million since 2005. He praised Finland’s “globally recognized standards in renewable energy, technology, and education,” and invited Finnish firms to use Astana’s business-friendly environment as a gateway to the Central Asian market.

Following talks, the leaders reaffirmed commitment to the UN Charter, urging peaceful resolution of conflicts and “a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.” They agreed to expand cooperation in clean energy, infrastructure, IT, and transport, highlighting Kazakhstan’s role in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and supporting the EU’s Global Gateway initiative.

Reuters: Kazakhstan discusses exporting uranium to Finnish nuclear plants

According to Reuters, Kazakhstan is in talks with Finland to supply uranium to Finnish nuclear power plants, Almasadam Satkaliyev, head of Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy agency, said Tuesday during Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s visit to Astana. Satkaliyev gave no details on volumes or delivery dates.

Kazakhstan, the world’s largest uranium producer, mined 23,270 metric tons in 2024 and plans to produce 25,000–26,500 tons in 2025. Though it has no nuclear plants of its own, the country holds about 15% of global uranium reserves, second only to Australia.

Finnish utility Fortum confirmed to Reuters that Kazakhstan “is a potential supplier” as Finland moves to phase out Russian nuclear fuel. “Fortum is diversifying its nuclear fuel procurement across the supply chain from raw uranium to conversion and enrichment services to full manufacturing,” the company said.

Finland operates five nuclear reactors, which provided 39% of its electricity in 2024, ahead of wind power at 25%. Fortum previously relied on Russia’s TVEL, a subsidiary of Rosatom, but has begun sourcing fuel from U.S.-based Westinghouse Electric.

Upstream: Qatari investor lines up contenders for major Kazakhstan gas pipeline role

A Qatar-based investor has signed major energy agreements with Kazakhstan to advance seven infrastructure projects, including a new natural gas pipeline that will boost exports to China and supply gas to Kazakhstan’s energy-deficient regions, Upstream reports.

UCC Holding, part of Qatar’s Power International, sealed the deals in February 2024 during a ceremony attended by Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Valued at about $11 billion, the projects mark a deepening of energy ties between the two nations.

The centerpiece is the second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent (BBS) pipeline, designed to enhance Kazakhstan’s energy security while maintaining export capacity through the Central Asia–China Gas Pipeline.

The project envisions around 1,600 km of pipeline and six compressor stations, requiring over $2 billion in investment. Once completed, it will strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a regional energy hub, linking domestic development with expanded international gas trade.

Dazed: SAMRATTAMA is making indie music for an independent Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is a young country with an old soul — and artists like Samrat Irzhasov, known as SAMRATTAMA, are asking what it means to be Kazakh today, the Dazed article reports.

Earlier this year, Irzhasov performed “Barsakelmes” (“the island you never return from”) with the folk-alt collective Steppe Sons at Almaty’s reborn Tselliny Centre, once a Soviet cinema. “It all started with the legend of Nur-Tole,” he told Dazed. “He came on horseback, played the kobyz, and drove the spirits back into the sea. I really believe music can heal it again.” The show fused throat singing, electric noise, and contemporary dance — “when old sounds meet new ones, something happens in my soul,” Irzhasov said.

Born in Kostanay, he discovered his Kazakh identity after moving south. “Where are you, my Kazakh within me?” he asks in his song “Däu Qazaq.” Now part of the qazaq indie movement, Irzhasov’s music bridges folklore and modernity, resonating far beyond Kazakhstan’s borders.

