Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Trump invites Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to next year’s G20 summit in Miami; Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan emerge as top investment destinations in Eurasia

Los Angeles Times: Trump says he’s inviting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to next year’s G20 summit in Miami

President Trump said he will invite Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to attend next year’s U.S.-hosted Group of 20 summit, signaling a renewed push to deepen ties with Central Asia, Los Angeles Times reports.

The announcement followed separate phone calls on Tuesday with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Neither country is a G20 member, but host nations traditionally invite non-members to participate. The 2026 summit is scheduled to take place at Trump’s golf club in Doral, Florida, near Miami.

The outreach comes after the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, along with the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, visited Washington last month for talks with Trump. The administration has stepped up engagement with Central Asia, a region rich in critical minerals and responsible for roughly half of global uranium production, as Washington seeks to diversify supply chains away from China and Russia.

During the visit, Tokayev announced that Kazakhstan would join the Abraham Accords, a Trump-era initiative aimed at expanding ties between Israel and Arab and Muslim-majority countries. The move was largely symbolic but aligned with the administration’s effort to revive what Trump has described as a signature foreign policy achievement of his first term.

Nikkei Asia: Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. to import critical metal gallium from Kazakhstan

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will begin importing the rare metal gallium from Kazakhstan next year, aiming to diversify Japan’s supply away from China, Nikkei Asia reports.

Its metal trading unit, Mitsubishi Corp. RtM Japan, has signed a multiyear contract with Aluminium of Kazakhstan, which is affiliated with the Kazakh government. The deal marks Mitsubishi’s first imports of gallium, a metal used in power semiconductors for electric vehicles and other high tech applications.

Mitsubishi expects to import an average of 15 metric tons of gallium annually. Aluminium of Kazakhstan plans to restart production in the third quarter of 2026 by building a recovery facility, with the entire output shipped to Japan.

China accounted for 96% of global gallium production in 2021. Japan imported 97 tons that year, with 57% coming from China, according to Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security. After Beijing tightened export controls on gallium in 2023, Japan has sought more stable supply sources.

Gallium is recovered as a byproduct of aluminum production. Aluminium of Kazakhstan exited the business in the 2010s but is now reviving output.

Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states are gaining importance as economic partners for Japan. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently hosted five Central Asian leaders in Tokyo.

INN: ERG's gallium deal puts Kazakhstan on track to become world's top 2 producer

Kazakhstan is set to become the world’s second largest producer of gallium as Eurasian Resources Group moves ahead with its first commercial gallium project, reinforcing the country’s role in critical minerals and low carbon metals, INN reports.

During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Japan, Eurasian Resources Group signed a long-term agreement to supply gallium to Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan. The deal marks the launch of Kazakhstan’s first gallium production facility.

The project will require more than 20 million dollars in investment, with production scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2026 and annual output set at 15 metric tons. The plant will be built using process solutions from Aluminium of Kazakhstan and proprietary technology developed by ERG, enabling gallium recovery from very low grade ores while improving alumina quality.

Global gallium production totaled about 760 metric tons last year, according to the US Geological Survey, with China dominating supply. Concerns over concentration intensified after Beijing imposed export restrictions, although China said last month it had suspended a ban on gallium exports to the United States following talks between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

Separately, ERG has signed contracts with Midrex Technologies and Primetals Technologies to build a 2 million ton per year hot briquetted iron plant in Kostanay region, a 1.2 billion dollar project and one of Central Asia’s largest next generation metallurgy facilities.

The Times of Central Asia: Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan emerge as top investment destinations in Eurasian region

According to The Times of Central Asia, a new report by the Eurasian Development Bank points to a major shift in Eurasian investment flows, with Central Asia emerging as the main destination for foreign direct investment, led by Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The report, titled Investment Cooperation in the Eurasian Region Based on EDB Monitoring of Mutual Investments, shows that despite a global slowdown, mutual FDI across the region continues to expand. By mid 2025, cumulative mutual investments reached a record 48.4 billion dollars, largely driven by private companies.

Kazakhstan remains a key investment hub. Inbound investments totaled 9.4 billion dollars, or 19.5% of regional FDI, while outbound investments reached 3.25 billion dollars. Kazakh investment in Uzbekistan rose by 60% over the past 18 months, mainly in construction.

Uzbekistan became the largest FDI recipient, attracting more than 10.7 billion dollars, or 22.3% of the regional total. Outbound investment doubled to 396 million dollars, with manufacturing accounting for 85%. Russia remains Uzbekistan’s largest investor.

Intra-regional investment in Central Asia climbed to 1.3 billion dollars, up 42% from 2023, with construction, manufacturing and finance dominating flows. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also recorded moderate growth, driven largely by manufacturing and energy projects.

World Tourism Forum: Kazakhstan: Asia’s ultimate destination for nature and history

Kazakhstan is a land of vast scale, striking contrasts, and deep rooted traditions, offering European and global travelers a rare blend of nature, history, and living nomadic culture, World Tourism Forum reports. Nearly five times the size of France, the country stretches from open steppes to snow-capped mountains and turquoise lakes.

Nature is one of Kazakhstan’s greatest assets. Near Almaty, travelers can explore Charyn Canyon and the crystal-clear Kolsai Lakes and Kaindy Lake, part of the UNESCO recognized Kolsai Kolderi Biosphere Reserve. The majestic Tengri Tagh mountains dominate the skyline, earning the name Mountains of God.

Beyond nature, Kazakhstan is rich in history. The ancient city of Turkistan stands as a spiritual and cultural center of Central Asia. At its heart lies the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, a 14th century masterpiece commissioned by Timur. As noted by Abdrassilova et al. 2021, “the architecture of the mausoleum reflects the local traditions of formation and has become a source of inspiration for architects of different periods.”

Today, Turkistan combines sacred heritage with modern infrastructure, welcoming pilgrims and tourists alike. From mountain adventures to Silk Road cities, Kazakhstan offers not just a journey, but a lasting experience shaped by nature, history, and hospitality.

Travel and Tour World: Discover Mangystau: Kazakhstan’s hidden gem gaining global recognition

In 2025, Mangystau stands out as one of Central Asia’s most promising travel destinations, combining dramatic natural scenery with deep cultural and spiritual heritage, Travel and Tour World reports. Known for its vast deserts, sacred sites, and untouched landscapes, the region is attracting growing international interest.

Mangystau is home to more than 360 sacred sites, including underground mosques, ancient cemeteries, and petroglyphs reflecting its nomadic past. The most iconic is the Beket-Ata Mosque, an 18th century shrine carved into rock and revered by pilgrims. Geological wonders are another major draw. Once the seabed of the ancient Tethys Ocean, the region features striking formations such as Bozhira Valley, famed for its white cliffs and surreal landscapes.

Tourism revenue reached 17.2 billion tenge in 2025, up 13% year on year, driven by infrastructure investment and global promotion. Regional governor Nurdaulet Kilybay has said tourism is helping diversify the economy beyond oil and gas.

International visibility has also grown after BBC highlighted Mangystau’s “otherworldly” scenery. New hotels, a visitor center in Bozhira, and a planned international airport in Kendirli are set to support further growth, positioning Mangystau as a rising destination for adventure, culture, and nature tourism.

