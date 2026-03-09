The Times of Central Asia: Soft power in times of geopolitical turbulence: Kazakhstan’s strategy as a middle power

For Kazakhstan, deeply integrated into global supply chains and international investment flows, soft power is increasingly becoming not only an image-building asset but also a strategic instrument of resilience, The Times of Central Asia reports. In an era when even distant conflicts can threaten national infrastructure and economic security, Astana’s ability to rely on investment interdependence and institutional initiatives as a form of diplomatic protection has gained growing importance.

Kazakhstan’s status as a middle power reflects a deliberate choice in favor of rational diplomacy. Multilateral engagement with the United States, Russia, China, the European Union, Türkiye, and Middle Eastern states is pursued not as situational maneuvering but as a long-term strategy aimed at minimizing external risks and preserving sovereignty. The combination of political neutrality, economic openness, and proactive soft power allows the country to transform geopolitical turbulence into a strategic advantage.

Recent developments related to Russia-Ukraine conflict illustrate how this approach can function in practice. Strikes near the Novorossiysk area, through which the Caspian Pipeline Consortium exports Kazakh oil, posed risks not only to logistics but also to the assets of major American investors in projects such as Tengiz. According to reports cited in public discussions, the United States urged Ukraine to take into account the interests of American investors in Kazakhstan. If confirmed, the episode would demonstrate how investment interdependence can serve as a form of economic protection for Kazakhstan’s infrastructure.

Astana is also seeking to institutionalize its peacebuilding role. The signing of the Board of Peace Charter by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev formalizes Kazakhstan’s participation in an emerging framework for international mediation. Combined with its experience hosting the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, this approach positions Kazakhstan as a platform for dialogue.

In a period of rising geopolitical uncertainty, soft power is thus evolving into a central pillar of Kazakhstan’s long-term stability strategy.

Reuters: Shell signs contract with Kazakhstan to explore Zhanaturmys oil and gas block

According to Reuters, Kazakhstan subsidiary and the Central Asian country's Ministry ​of Energy have signed a ‌contract for geological exploration of the Zhanaturmys field in the Aktobe region, ​the ministry said on Thursday.

The ​Zhanaturmys block, covering 1,377 square kilometres (532 ⁠square miles), is located in ​one of Kazakhstan's oil and gas ​basins. The contract, which runs until 2032, includes seismic surveys, data collection and technical ​assessments carried out in line ​with regulatory requirements and subject to the necessary ‌permits. The ⁠ministry's statement did not provide information on the volume of investment.

Shell and its partners in two ​major projects ​in ⁠Kazakhstan are engaged in international arbitration. In January, Karachaganak ​shareholders, including Shell, lost a ​legal ⁠dispute worth up to $4 billion.

Litigation for the Kashagan project, in which ⁠Shell ​is also a ​shareholder, is ongoing, amounting to approximately $160 billion.

World-grain.com: Near-record wheat crop expected in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s wheat and barley production are expected to remain near historic highs in the 2025 to 2026 marketing year, while wheat exports are projected to approach last year’s record, according to the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US Department of Agriculture, World-grain.com reports.

In a report released on March 2, the FAS forecast Kazakhstan’s wheat harvest at 18 million tonnes, about 900,000 tonnes below its earlier estimate and roughly 500,000 tonnes less than last year’s record crop. The Kazakhstan Bureau of National Statistics estimates output at 19.3 million tonnes, but the FAS believes the figure “is overstated based on observed yields in the field.”

The decline is largely attributed to farmers shifting acreage to more profitable oilseeds, particularly sunflowers and rapeseed. However, favorable weather helped support yields. As the report notes, “the impact on production from this contraction in area was partially offset by improved yields.”

Wheat exports are forecast at 10 million tonnes, close to last year’s record of 10.19 million tonnes, supported by transportation subsidies and market diversification. Barley output is expected at 3.6 million tonnes.

The Times of Central Asia: Asian Development Bank to invest $5.5 billion in 15 projects in Kazakhstan by 2029

Kazakhstan’s government and the Asian Development Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding to implement 15 projects worth about $5.5 billion in 2026 to 2029, aimed at strengthening the country’s transit capacity and investment appeal, The Times of Central Asia reports.

According to an official statement, the projects will focus on infrastructure, digitalization, disaster resilience, water management, and modernization of housing and utilities. The bank will also continue supporting private sector initiatives in agriculture, transport, and logistics.

Priority areas include transport and logistics infrastructure, emergency response systems, green finance, and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and data centers.

One of the first projects involves KazAutoZhol JSC and the ADB constructing a 102-kilometer bypass around Saryagash in the Turkistan region to improve road safety and trade links with Uzbekistan.

ADB President Masato Kanda praised Kazakhstan’s structural reforms and reaffirmed support for the country’s digital transformation.

Mining.com: QazMoly nears $240M US funding for tungsten project in Kazakhstan

Kazakh company QazMoly could receive up to $240 million in financing from the Export-Import Bank of the United States to develop the Drozhilov tungsten project, provided the project’s output is sold to U.S. buyers, Mining.com reports.

The bank expressed interest in potentially supporting the project in a letter to Fosbury Capital, which acts as Drozhilov’s exclusive off-taker and financing partner. According to QazMoly, the potential package would cover a “significant portion” of the project’s capital requirements, though financing would depend on feasibility studies and due diligence.

The U.S. considers tungsten a critical mineral used in industrial equipment and defense applications. Rising demand and tightening supply have pushed prices sharply higher in recent months.

“We are delighted to secure this indicative support from EXIM to advance the Drozhilov project, which will create high-value jobs and strengthen global critical mineral supply chains,” said QazMoly chairman Aidar Assaubayev.

Porschist 85: Kazachstan

Kazakhstan featured in special issue of Belgium’s Porschist Magazine.

A popular European publication has released a special issue dedicated to Kazakhstan’s tourism potential.

As part of the project, journalists visited several destinations across the country, including Almaty and Astana, Baikonur and Shymkent, as well as the Almaty, Turkestan and Akmola regions.

The special edition presents Kazakhstan as a destination for unique travel experiences, highlighting the country’s rich cultural heritage, diverse natural landscapes and growing tourism opportunities.

The project was implemented with the support of Kazakh Tourism, as well as regional tourism offices and private partners.

