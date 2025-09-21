Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Seven golds lift Kazakhstan to the top at inaugural World Boxing Championships 2025; Kazakhstan flour available in U.S. for the first time through Amazon deal

Morocco World News: Tokayev positions Kazakhstan as global interfaith bridge at Astana Congress

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on September 17 by calling interfaith dialogue “not a luxury but a necessity” in an era of conflict and mistrust, Morocco World News reports. He described the forum as “a unique tool for strengthening peace and constructive coexistence,” and announced its extension through 2033.

Tokayev proposed launching a “Movement for Peace,” drafting a joint declaration on climate change, and creating a commission on AI ethics. He stressed that Kazakhstan’s tradition of safeguarding sacred sites reflects its model of “unity in diversity” and vowed to suppress intolerance and ideological extremism.

Faith leaders echoed calls for unity. “Our values do not fade, even as our doctrines differ,” said Al-Issa. Pope Leo XIV urged “synergy in action,” while Patriarch Theophilos III emphasized hope through dialogue.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised Kazakhstan’s role, saying: “Your voices can counter intolerance and inspire hope.”

Coingeek: Belgium shows interest in Kazakhstan’s digital transformation

According to Coingeek, Belgium has expressed interest in supporting Kazakhstan’s digital transformation, focusing on political, economic, and parliamentary cooperation. Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Belgium, Roman Vassilenko, met with Birgit Stevens, Director General for Bilateral Relations at the Belgian Foreign Ministry, to outline future collaboration.

Vassilenko presented Kazakhstan’s digital blueprint, citing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address and the creation of a dedicated Ministry for AI. He highlighted plans for CryptoCity, a pilot zone for digital assets, stressing Kazakhstan’s ambition to become Central Asia’s leader in emerging technologies.

Stevens welcomed these initiatives, signaling Belgium’s readiness for knowledge sharing and technical support. She pointed to potential cooperation in satellite monitoring, critical mineral processing, and water resource management, as well as interest in Kazakhstan’s Middle Corridor transport project.

Bilateral trade reached $299 million and could surpass $500 million this year, while Belgian investment since 2005 has topped $13 billion.

Domestically, Tokayev has called for a State Fund of Digital Assets, integration of crypto payments into smart cities, and the rollout of a central bank digital currency. “Given the demands of the modern era, it is necessary to focus on cryptoassets,” he said.

Grain Journal: Kazakhstan flour available in U.S. for the first time through Amazon deal

Kazakhstan has begun exporting flour to the United States, with the first 50 tons already delivered to New York and sold on Amazon, Grain Journal reports. The Ministry of Trade and Integration confirmed ongoing talks to expand sales to major American retailers and restaurants, including Costco, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods.

“This is the first major export case implemented under the new strategy for promoting national goods in the US,” the ministry said. “With the support of QazTrade, shipments are expected to exceed 100 tons monthly. The product is already available on Amazon and Walmart and presented in several American bakeries.”

QazTrade sees flour as a starting point for wider trade expansion. “We are not limited to flour only. Buckwheat, granola, talkan, chocolate, and cocoa have already been introduced in the US,” said CEO Aitmukhammad Aldazharov. He added that a business mission to New York, Chicago, and Washington will showcase Kazakh products to the HoReCa sector, which values “natural and authentic products.”

Euronews: Seven golds lift Kazakhstan to the top at inaugural World Boxing Championships 2025

Kazakhstan’s boxing team topped the medal table at the first-ever World Boxing Championships, held in Liverpool from 4–14 September, where men’s and women’s events were staged together for the first time, Euronews reports. More than 500 athletes from 66 countries competed.

Kazakhstan won seven golds, one silver and two bronzes, ahead of Uzbekistan with six golds. India, Brazil, and Poland rounded out the top five.

Among the men, Sanzhar Tashkenbay (50kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55kg), Torekhan Sabyrkhan (57kg) and Aibek Oralbay (super heavyweight) struck gold. Oralbay made history as the first Kazakh to win a world title in the super heavyweight division.

On the women’s side, Alua Balkibekova (51kg), Aida Abikeeva (65kg) and Natalya Bogdanova (70kg) were crowned champions. Bogdanova became Kazakhstan’s first world champion in her category. Nazym Kyzaibay (48kg) claimed silver, while Viktoria Grafeeva (60kg) and Yeldana Talipova (over 80kg) earned bronze.

“History written! Proud of every boxer who gave it their all,” said Kazakh boxing legend and NOC president Gennadiy Golovkin.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the victories as inspiration but warned: “The real challenge lies ahead – the Olympic Games in the United States. Preparations must start now.”

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan football’s European breakthrough amid grassroots struggles

Kazakhstan’s football is at a crossroads. While FC Kairat made history this year by qualifying for the UEFA Champions League group stage to face Real Madrid, youth and grassroots development remain weak, The Times of Central Asia reports.

Football is the country’s most popular sport, with 1.5 million participants in 2024. Yet only 43,500 young players trained in sports schools, fewer than 1,000 achieved first-class rank, and no footballer earned the title of International Master of Sport.

“For many years, infrastructure has been the main challenge, and I am responsible for addressing it,” admitted KFF President Marat Omarov after the national team’s defeat to Belgium.

Private sponsorship is beginning to fill gaps: Alatau City Bank became the KFF’s general sponsor in 2025, while FIFA selected Kazakhstan for its Arena project to build 100 mini-pitches in schools.

Experts say systemic investment in coaches, facilities, and youth programs is needed.

ESPN: U.S. into Billie Jean King Cup semis after beating Kazakhstan

According to ESPN, Jessica Pegula and Taylor Townsend sent the United States into the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time since 2021 with a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Pegula and Townsend sealed the tie by beating Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina 6-2, 7-6 (1) in doubles, clinching victory on a Rybakina double fault.

“I wanted to kind of redeem myself a little bit out there against her [Rybakina], try and help my team get a win,” Pegula said.

Earlier, Emma Navarro saved two match points to edge Putintseva 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (6) after 2½ hours. Rybakina had leveled the tie by defeating Pegula 6-4, 6-1.

The U.S., 18-time champion, will face Britain in Saturday’s semifinal. In the other bracket, Ukraine meets defending champion Italy on Friday.

You can read last week’s weekly digest here.