Foreign media on Kazakhstan: President Pezeshkian says Iran and Kazakhstan share a proud past and a bright future; Kazakhstan brings back endangered Przewalski’s horses

At a ceremonial event at Nazarbayev University in Astana on Thursday, President Pezeshkian received an honorary doctorate and voiced optimism about the future of Iran-Kazakhstan cooperation, Islamic Republic News Agency reports. Addressing academics, researchers, and students, he underscored the deep scientific and cultural ties between the two countries, with particular emphasis on their shared legacy in medicine.

Recalling the historical role of Iran, Kazakhstan, and Central Asia as centers of learning, Pezeshkian cited figures such as Ibn Sina, Al-Farabi, Al-Razi, and Al-Biruni, whose work during the Golden Age of Islamic civilization laid the foundations for global science and medicine. He noted that this heritage represents not only a common cultural identity but also a lasting contribution to medical, philosophical, and logical thought worldwide. The Iranian president highlighted the enduring influence of Ibn Sina’s medical theories and Al-Farabi’s role in systematizing science and advancing empirical approaches.

Turning to present-day challenges, including non-communicable diseases, climate change, and emerging health threats, Pezeshkian stressed that such issues require collective action. He outlined Iran’s advances in vaccines, biotechnology, molecular medicine, and artificial intelligence in healthcare, and announced Tehran’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan in joint vaccine and drug production, digital health, biotechnology, and epidemic management.

In closing, he expressed confidence that contemporary scholars from Iran and Kazakhstan could build on their shared intellectual legacy to drive progress in modern medicine, health technologies, and related fields.

Anadolu Ajansi: Iranian president to visit Kazakhstan for high-level talks

According to Anadolu Ajansi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will pay an official visit to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on Dec. 10-11, Kazakhstan’s presidential press service Akorda announced Monday on Telegram.

According to officials, Pezeshkian will hold high-level talks with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The two leaders will discuss strengthening Kazakh-Iranian cooperation in trade, economy, transport, logistics, and cultural and humanitarian fields.

Pezeshkian is also planning to visit Turkmenistan in the coming days, Iran’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani said Monday on the US social media platform X.

Reuters: Kazakhstan to supply some Kashagan oil to China directly due to CPC damage, sources say

Kazakhstan plans to supply 50,000 metric tons of crude oil to China from the Kashagan field in December for the first time, following damage to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s Black Sea terminal caused by a drone attack, Reuters reports.

The CPC, which accounts for about 1% of global crude supply, reduced exports after one of its single point moorings was damaged, leaving only one of three operational. As a result, oil from Kashagan will be shipped to China via the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline. CNPC is expected to supply around 30,000 tons, while Inpex will provide about 20,000 tons.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said the incident “did not lead to a complete halt in exports” and confirmed efforts to “redistribute volumes and intensify the use of alternative routes”. Kashagan usually exports most of its oil via CPC to Novorossiysk, but authorities are now seeking to boost alternative export channels.

Euronews: Kazakhstan brings back its endangered Przewalski’s horses

A vanished species is returning to Kazakhstan’s vast grasslands, symbolizing broader efforts to restore the country’s natural and cultural heritage deeply rooted in the horse, Euronews reports.

Northern Kazakhstan was once home to the Botai culture, where scientists believe horses were first domesticated more than 5,000 years ago. This legacy continues to shape Kazakh identity, traditions, and nomadic culture. Today, that history is gaining new meaning with the return of the Przewalski’s horse, the world’s only genetically wild horse, which disappeared from the wild in the 20th century.

Led by the Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative, the reintroduction marks the species’ first return to Kazakhstan’s steppe in over 200 years. Horses were brought from European conservation programs to the Alibi Reintroduction Centre in the Kostanay region. “We have good conditions for returning Przewalski’s horses to this area, and also a kind of obligation, because this is an essential and important animal for Kazakh identity,” said Anne Dohrmann of the Frankfurt Zoological Society.

So far, 14 horses have been relocated, with efforts continuing until 2029. “Kazakhstan is the historic range of the Przewalski’s horse,” said Albert Salemgareyev of the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan, expressing confidence that the population will become self-sustaining.

“The horse is a national symbol with deep historical significance,” added Daniyar Turgambayev of the Ministry of Ecology, underscoring Kazakhstan’s commitment to restoring species that once defined its natural landscape.

UPI: Astronaut Jonny Kim safely returns from ISS, proclaims: 'Love is the greatest thing'

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky safely returned to Earth on Tuesday, landing on the Kazakhstan steppe after departing the International Space Station aboard the Soyuz MS 27 spacecraft, UPI reports.

The crew completed an eight-month mission on the ISS and touched down at 10:03 a.m. local time with the help of parachutes. “Congratulations on one more end of a Soyuz vehicle trip,” mission commander Ryzhikov said after landing. “Expedition 73, all tasks complete. The crew members are feeling great.”

Recovery teams from NASA and Roscosmos assisted the astronauts from the capsule and conducted medical checks. Kim and Ryzhikov were reported to be in good condition, while Zubritsky was taken to an inflatable medical tent for additional care. The trio had departed the ISS at 8:41 p.m. EST on Monday for the roughly 3.5-hour return journey.

Reflecting on the mission, Kim highlighted the human connection formed in space. “What I think I’m going to remember most is the bond that we shared together,” he said, adding that “the greatest quality of an astronaut and a human… is love.”

During their 245 days aboard the ISS, the crew completed 42 scientific missions and traveled nearly 104 million miles as the station orbited Earth.

