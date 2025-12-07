Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan plays crucial role in ensuring Europe's economic security, Costa says; Kazakhstan bets big on AI to power local and global growth

Trend News Agency: Kazakhstan plays crucial role in ensuring Europe's economic security, António Costa says

Kazakhstan plays a crucial role in ensuring Europe’s economic security, President of the European Council António Costa said during his meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Trend reports.

Costa highlighted that over the past decade the EU has become Kazakhstan's largest trading partner and foreign investor, while Kazakhstan has become the EU's third largest supplier of oil and uranium.

“We are entering a new stage in strengthening relations and developing economic ties between our two regions,” he said.

He added that the EU and Kazakhstan share “a common vision for the world,” rooted in multilateralism and the values of the UN Charter. Costa also noted that Kazakhstan contributes to regional security, opening new prospects for the Trans-Caspian International Route.

Tokayev recalled that bilateral trade turnover reached about $50 billion last year, with cumulative EU investment since 2005 approaching $200 billion. Kazakhstan accounts for 80% of EU trade with Central Asia, and more than 4 thousand European companies operate in the country in energy, transport, digitalization, and industry. He also welcomed EU educational programs that have enabled more than 5 thousand Kazakh scholars to study and conduct research in Europe.

The president further stressed Kazakhstan's appreciation for the EU's active dialogue with Central Asia through the C5 plus EU format, which promotes shared interests in sustainable development and greater connectivity.

Euonews: Kazakhstan calls on EU to speed up €10 billion Central Asia investments

The EU and Kazakhstan marked the 10th anniversary of their Enhanced Cooperation Agreement as Astana urged Brussels to speed up long-discussed infrastructure projects in Central Asia, Euronews reports. Roman Vassilenko, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Belgium and head of the mission to the EU and NATO, called on the bloc to act on recommendations from the 2023 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development report.

“We would like to call on the EU, its member states as well as financial institutions to move faster and focus on practical implementations of the 2023 EBRD report findings on both hard and soft infrastructures in Central Asia,” Vassilenko told the Brussels Europe Press Club. He warned that excessive red tape could cause the region to “lose the moment.”

Based on the EBRD report, the EU and its financial institutions pledged €10 billion for regional infrastructure. So far, the EBRD has signed $800 million in loans with Kazakhstan, while the European Investment Bank agreed to a €200 million loan with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

“We have just started moving forward. The market demand is there,” Vassilenko said.

Kazakhstan remains the EU’s largest partner in Central Asia, accounting for 90% of regional trade. It supplies 13% of the EU’s oil and 16% of its uranium.

“We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the continued, secure, and uninterrupted supply of Kazakh oil to the EU market,” Vassilenko noted.

Connectivity also remains central, with 85% of land transit between Europe and Asia passing through Kazakhstan.

“The Middle Corridor is evolving beyond a mere transport route. It is becoming a strategic partnership platform,” he said.

The Times of Central Asia: Opinion: Kazakhstan bets big on AI to power local and global growth

In his State of the Nation address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined a bold vision for Kazakhstan’s future, declaring that artificial intelligence adoption and digitization will become new national priorities essential for economic modernization, The Times of Central Asia reports. The speech marked a shift from risk management toward innovation led development, aimed at building a more competitive and resilient economy.

Tokayev announced the establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, which will draft a Digital Code to guide how every sector, from finance and energy to education and healthcare, will integrate AI and digital tools in a structured and sustainable way.

Kazakhstan is pursuing leapfrog innovation, embracing AI and blockchain to accelerate growth and diversify its economy. A central pillar of this effort is education reform. The country has approved its first national framework for integrating AI into the curriculum, drawing on recommendations from UNESCO, OECD, and the EU. From the 2025 to 2026 academic year, AI will be embedded across subjects, supported by new online courses and expanded teacher training programs.

With nearly 30% of its population under 15, Kazakhstan aims to prepare a new generation of technology literate professionals. Universities such as Astana IT University, the International Information Technology University, and the Kazakh British Technical University are introducing AI centered programs under the guidance of the NNEF educational foundation.

Astana IT University has launched a landmark partnership with US based Perplexity AI, securing nationwide access to Perplexity Pro and planning a dedicated R and D Centre, the first in Central Asia, underscoring Kazakhstan’s ambition to take an active role in shaping the global AI landscape.

Oilprice.com: Kazakhstan plans to double oil refining capacity by 2040

Kazakhstan plans to build a new major refinery and expand existing plants to more than double its crude processing capacity by 2040, Energy Minister Yerlan Akenzhenov said on Tuesday, Oilprice.com reports.

The country’s current refining rate is 18 million tons per year, but capacity upgrades between 2025 and 2032 will raise this to 30 million tons annually. By 2040, Kazakhstan aims to launch a new refinery with a capacity of 10 million tons per year, bringing total national refining capacity to 40 million tons.

With this expansion, petroleum product output is expected to rise from 14.55 million tons this year to 29.2 million tons by 2040.

Earlier, Talgat Makuov, deputy director of the energy ministry’s oil transportation and refining department, said the plan would require substantial investment.

“Expected investments in sector development, according to the Concept, range from 15 billion dollars to 19 billion dollars, enabling an increase in refining capacity from 18 to 39 million tons per year while significantly improving processing efficiency,” he told The Times of Central Asia.

Travel and Tour World: Why Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are the next big travel trend for South Korean travelers

Central Asia is rapidly emerging as a major destination for South Korean travelers, with interest in the region rising by 225% from January to October 2025, according to Agoda, Travel and Tour World reports. Searches for Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan have surged as new direct flights and greater accessibility open the region to a wider audience.

Kazakhstan recorded the strongest growth, with searches up 295%. Almaty saw a 348% increase following Eastar Jet’s new direct route, while Shymkent searches rose 89% after SCAT Airlines opened its Incheon connection.

Uzbekistan saw a 234% jump in searches, driven by T’way Air’s launch of the first low cost direct flight from Incheon to Tashkent. Interest in Tashkent increased by 289%, while searches for historic Samarkand and Bukhara rose 127% and 59%, respectively.

Kyrgyzstan, often called the “Alps of Central Asia,” saw a 61% rise in searches, with Karakol up 127% and Cholpon Ata up 83%. Its dramatic landscapes and Lake Issyk Kul remain top attractions for adventure travelers.

Tajikistan, though less widely known, registered a 43% rise in interest. Searches for Dushanbe grew 41% as travelers discover its mix of European style architecture and Central Asian heritage.

Agoda noted that its platform now offers more than 130 thousand flight routes and 6 million properties worldwide, helping South Korean travelers explore the region’s growing tourism potential.

