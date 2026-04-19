Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Panda bond debut, human capital gains, and growing U.S. ties

Anadolu Agency: US secretary of state meets Kazakhstan's deputy premier to discuss regional, economic cooperation

Anadolu Agency reports that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin to discuss expanding bilateral and regional cooperation.

The talks focused on economic ties, Kazakhstan’s role in regional initiatives, and its participation in the C5+1 platform. U.S. officials also reaffirmed support for Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and strategic partnership.

The discussions highlight ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation between the two countries and reinforce Kazakhstan’s role in regional diplomacy and economic engagement.

Daily Sabah: Türkiye aims to advance cooperation, investments with Kazakhstan

Daily Sabah reports that Türkiye aims to deepen economic cooperation with Kazakhstan across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, energy and logistics.

During a visit to Astana, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz emphasized that bilateral relations have evolved into a multidimensional partnership supported by strong historical ties. He noted that trade turnover between the two countries reached $10 billion last year, with a target to increase it to $15 billion.

Yılmaz also highlighted the importance of expanding mutual investments and improving logistics and customs processes. In addition, the Middle Corridor was identified as a key route for regional connectivity amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, positioning Kazakhstan and Türkiye at the center of Eurasian trade flows.

South China Morning Post: Kazakh sovereign fund issues Central Asia’s first panda bond in ‘milestone’ sale

According to South China Morning Post, Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna has issued Central Asia’s first yuan-denominated panda bond, raising 3 billion yuan in China’s domestic market.

The three-year bond was priced at a record-low yield of 2.18 percent, reflecting strong confidence among Chinese institutional investors. The move marks Kazakhstan’s first entry into China’s onshore debt market and is seen as a milestone in financial cooperation between the two countries.

Analysts note that the issuance highlights Kazakhstan’s integration into global capital markets and comes amid growing investor interest in yuan assets due to favorable interest rate dynamics and ongoing financial liberalization in China.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan climbs 13 positions in the World Bank Human Capital Ranking

The Times of Central Asia reports that Kazakhstan has climbed 13 positions in the World Bank’s Human Capital Index Plus, reaching 42nd place out of 161 countries by the end of 2025.

Experts attribute the progress to sustained investment in education and healthcare, including improvements in teacher training, medical infrastructure, and access to services. These changes have contributed to a healthier, more skilled workforce and rising life expectancy.

The report also highlights Kazakhstan’s shift toward a more integrated approach to human capital development, including digitalization of education and expansion of vocational training, which are expected to support long-term economic growth and competitiveness.

Horti Daily: Year-round strawberry production established in greenhouses in Kazakhstan

Horti Daily reports that a greenhouse complex in Atyrau has established year-round strawberry production using everbearing varieties.

The facility currently operates 2,000 plants, including Albion, Murano, and Cabrillo, selected for their ability to produce fruit continuously. The project followed an experimental phase and is supported by a regional agricultural development program.

Producers say the results have met expectations, prompting plans to expand capacity to 4,000 plants. The initiative reflects growing demand for locally produced fresh berries and the increasing use of controlled-environment agriculture in Kazakhstan.

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