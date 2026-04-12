Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Elections ahead, energy ambitions grow, and AI push accelerates

Bloomberg: Kazakhstan President calls parliamentary elections for August

According to Bloomberg, Kazakhstan will hold parliamentary elections in August following the adoption of a new constitution approved in a nationwide referendum.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the decision at a meeting, stating that the elections will mark the beginning of a large-scale restructuring of the country’s political system.

The move is seen as a key step in implementing political reforms and reshaping governance structures in line with the updated constitutional framework.

The Times of Central Asia: Life expectancy in Kazakhstan reaches record high

The Times of Central Asia reports that life expectancy in Kazakhstan has reached a historic high of 75.97 years, reflecting long-term improvements in public health.

The increase is attributed to efforts aimed at reducing mortality from noncommunicable diseases, supported by systematic prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment measures.

At the same time, authorities are implementing a healthcare development strategy through 2029, which aims to further raise life expectancy to 77 years by strengthening primary care, expanding digital solutions, and advancing medical science.

The report also highlights demographic shifts, noting that by 2050 nearly one-fifth of the population is expected to be of retirement or pre-retirement age.

The Korea Herald: Lee’s chief of staff heads to Kazakhstan, Oman, Saudi for oil, naphtha supplies

According to The Korea Herald, South Korea is intensifying efforts to secure alternative energy supplies, with Kazakhstan among the countries included in a high-level diplomatic mission.

The visit is aimed at ensuring stable crude oil and naphtha supplies amid ongoing disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Officials emphasize that diversifying supply routes has become an urgent priority as energy market instability persists, with Kazakhstan playing a role in broader regional energy security efforts.

Eurasianet: BP leading effort to develop energy deposits in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

Eurasianet reports that British energy giant BP is actively involved in exploring new oil and gas deposits in Kazakhstan, particularly in the Ustyurt Plateau.

Recent agreements with KazMunayGaz signal renewed cooperation and growing interest in the region’s hydrocarbon potential, with discoveries suggesting significant reserves.

The developments are also fueling discussions about a possible trans-Caspian energy corridor, which could connect Central Asian resources to European markets.

ETIH: Coursera expands Kazakhstan partnership to scale for-credit AI and skills learning

According to ETIH, Coursera has extended its partnership with Kazakhstan to scale digital education and AI skills training across universities.

The initiative integrates industry-recognized courses into degree programs, allowing students to earn academic credits while developing skills in fields such as data science, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

The move reflects Kazakhstan’s broader strategy to align higher education with labor market demands and strengthen its position in the global digital economy.

FIDE: World University Team Chess Championship to be held in Kazakhstan

The International Chess Federation reports that Kazakhstan will host the inaugural World University Team Chess Championship in Almaty this August.

The tournament will bring together top university teams from around the world, featuring both online qualification stages and in-person finals.

The event highlights Kazakhstan’s growing role as a venue for international competitions and its expanding presence in global education and sports initiatives.

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