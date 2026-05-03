Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Oil shift, uranium deal, space ambitions

The Moscow Times: Kazakhstan to reroute German oil exports following Russian pipeline suspension

Kazakhstan will redirect crude shipments destined for Germany after Russia announced it would suspend Kazakh oil transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline in Eastern Europe starting May 1, The Moscow Times reports.

Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said 100,000 metric tons of crude will now be transported through the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in northwestern Russia. Ukraine has repeatedly attacked the oil export hub in recent weeks, leading to temporary shutdowns.

Another 160,000 metric tons will be pumped through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a joint venture with Chevron and ExxonMobil among its shareholders in southern Russia. The pipeline already carries around 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports.

Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said the changes would not affect annual oil production targets, local media reported.

The Central Asian country has supplied oil to Germany via the CPC pipeline system since 2023. Last year, Kazakhstan delivered 2.1 million metric tons of crude to the PCK Schwedt refinery in eastern Germany.

Defence Security Asia: India secures US$4 billion Kazakhstan uranium deal, reshaping global nuclear power balance and strategic energy security

Kazatomprom’s long-term uranium supply pact with India marks a decisive shift in Asia’s energy geopolitics, anchoring New Delhi’s nuclear ambitions while tightening global fuel markets, Defence Security Asia reports.

Approved by 92.9% of shareholders, the deal, valued at over $4 billion, is among the largest uranium supply agreements in Asia. It covers multi-year deliveries of natural uranium concentrates (U₃O₈) to India’s Department of Atomic Energy, creating what analysts describe as a “fuel assurance mechanism” for the country’s expanding reactor fleet.

For India, the agreement is central to its goal of reaching 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047. With domestic production at just around 400 tonnes annually, far below projected demand of up to 25,000 tonnes, imports remain the “structural foundation” of its nuclear programme. Securing long-term supply reduces exposure to market volatility and strengthens its position in future reactor and financing negotiations.

For Kazakhstan, the contract reinforces Kazatomprom’s dominance, accounting for roughly 40–43% of global uranium output. It also advances Astana’s “value-over-volume” strategy, prioritising stable sovereign buyers over spot-market sales. By locking in India as a key customer, Kazakhstan deepens its role as a strategic energy partner in Asia.

The deal also removes significant volumes from the open market, intensifying supply constraints and signaling a broader shift toward state-backed resource diplomacy. For global nuclear planners, the message is clear: long-term bilateral agreements are replacing short-term procurement.

Ultimately, the partnership elevates uranium from a traded commodity to a strategic asset, shaping not only energy security but also geopolitical influence in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Investinglive: UAE exit from OPEC raises fears Kazakhstan and Iraq could be next to leave

The UAE’s exit from OPEC has exposed internal strains, with analysts now pointing to Kazakhstan as the most likely member to follow, Investinglive reports.

Citing frustration with quotas, the UAE confirmed it would leave from May 1, having been capped well below its 4.8 million barrels per day capacity. Kazakhstan faces similar, though smaller, constraints under its 1.6 million bpd quota and has repeatedly exceeded limits, mirroring the tensions behind Abu Dhabi’s decision.

Analysts quoted by Dow Jones and MarketWatch warn that “a weaker OPEC will struggle to stabilise oil prices” over time. Antoine Halff noted the UAE had long been the most likely to exit, but suggested Kazakhstan could now gain influence within the bloc. Meanwhile, Rebecca Babin likened OPEC to “the Federal Reserve of the oil market,” underscoring the value of coordinated supply.

While Iraq has denied any plans to leave, the broader concern is structural: declining cohesion could weaken OPEC’s ability to manage global oil markets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the issue of changing Kazakhstan’s participation format in OPEC+ is currently not on the agenda, according to a statement by the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

Trend News Agency: Kazakhstan to launch new supercomputer in Kosshy city

Kazakhstan is set to expand its digital infrastructure with a new supercomputer in Kosshy, according to Bagdat Mussin, Trend News Agency reports.

Speaking at a government meeting, Mussin said the system, due in November, “will be three times more powerful” than the AI-Farabium supercomputer in Almaty, which delivers 1,500 petaflops and operates at full capacity.

Kazakhtelecom currently runs the country’s largest data center network with over 1,700 server racks and 25 MW capacity.

He added that new data centers and a major “data center valley” in Ekibastuz, with demand exceeding 100 MW, aim to support large-scale AI deployment across the economy.

The Diplomat: The Soyuz-5 will transform Kazakhstan into a new space power

From Vostok 1 in 1961 to today, Baikonur Cosmodrome remains central to Eurasia’s space ambitions, The Diplomat reports. Now, Kazakhstan and Russia are preparing the long-delayed test launch of the Soyuz-5 rocket under the Baiterek project, marking a new phase of cooperation.

While Russia’s program faces declining launches and sanctions-related constraints, Baikonur is increasingly tied to Kazakhstan’s rise. The joint project aims to replace older Proton rockets with modern systems, with Kazakhstan upgrading infrastructure and Russia supplying the Soyuz-5.

Despite repeated delays, the rocket is undergoing final checks, according to Roscosmos.

Beyond Russia, Kazakhstan is expanding partnerships with China, the EU, and others, while developing its own satellite industry. Analysts say these efforts are gradually positioning the country as a regional space power, turning Baikonur from a symbol of Soviet legacy into a platform for Kazakhstan’s independent space future.

The Athletic: Former Tottenham executive lands new role leading Kazakhstan Football Federation

Kazakhstan Football Federation has appointed Scott Munn as its new general secretary, signaling a push to strengthen the country’s football system, The Athletic reports.

Kazakhstan, ranked 110th by FIFA, has yet to qualify for a major tournament. KFF president Marat Omarov said the federation is “at a defining stage,” adding: “Scott Munn brings invaluable hands-on expertise… I am confident he will deliver the results that our football deserves.”

Munn, a former executive at Tottenham Hotspur and City Football Group China, said: “I am delighted to be joining… at such a pivotal time,” highlighting the federation’s long-term vision.

His appointment comes after senior roles in England, where he oversaw structural changes at Spurs. KFF officials say his experience will support reforms aimed at improving national team performance and football development across Kazakhstan.

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