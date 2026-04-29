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    Kazakhstan not to change format of its participation in OPEC+

    13:13, 29 April 2026

    At present, the issue of changing the country’s participation format in the OPEC+ is not on the agenda, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said in a statement, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan not to change format of its participation in OPEC+
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Energy

    Kazakhstan has been part of OPEC+ since 2016. Member states are coordinating oil production volumes to help stabilize global prices.

    Earlier, the United Arab Emirates said it would exit OPEC+ after more than 50 years, citing national interests and market flexibility.

    In March 2026, eight OPEC+ countries, including Kazakhstan, agreed to increase oil output starting April, with a monthly rise of 206,000 barrels per day.

    Kazakhstan Energy OPEC+ Oil & Gas Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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