Kazakhstan not to change format of its participation in OPEC+
13:13, 29 April 2026
At present, the issue of changing the country’s participation format in the OPEC+ is not on the agenda, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said in a statement, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan has been part of OPEC+ since 2016. Member states are coordinating oil production volumes to help stabilize global prices.
Earlier, the United Arab Emirates said it would exit OPEC+ after more than 50 years, citing national interests and market flexibility.
In March 2026, eight OPEC+ countries, including Kazakhstan, agreed to increase oil output starting April, with a monthly rise of 206,000 barrels per day.