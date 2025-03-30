Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s Tokayev applauds Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks; Kazakhstan cracks down on crimes against children and women

Trend News Agency: Kazakhstan’s Tokayev applauds Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks

Kazakhstan welcomes the completion of negotiations on the peace agreement draft between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the country’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said at a meeting with the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend.az reports.

“This historic event will mark the beginning of lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and will enhance security and foster the active development of cooperation in the region, both with Kazakhstan and all Central Asian nations,” he said.

To note, on March 13, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced the completion of negotiations on the text of the draft agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We once again reaffirm Azerbaijan’s long-term and principled position that the main condition for signing the agreed text is the amendment of Armenia's constitution to remove claims to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We also stress the need for the official dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and related structures. We are ready to continue bilateral dialogue between the two countries on these and other issues related to the normalization process,” the MFA stated.

Euractiv: A ‘new and just’ Kazakhstan? Tokayev’s balancing act is reshaping Central Asia’s dynamics

Under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is undergoing significant political and economic reforms aimed at building a “new and just” nation, Euractiv reports. These reforms, though cautious and government-led, are globally recognized and have positioned the country as a regional leader in Central Asia.

Key political changes include a shift from a super-presidential to a presidential-parliamentary system, the reinstatement of the Constitutional Court, and new laws strengthening protections for women and children. Tokayev has also expanded civic engagement, with pilot elections for regional governors and a national referendum on nuclear energy—only the fifth since independence—illustrating his “listening state” approach.

On the economic front, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew from $181.7 billion in 2019 to $288.1 billion in 2024, driven by state investment and improved productivity. Tokayev aims to double GDP by 2029 and boost entrepreneurship, with new support programmes and strategic partnerships on hydrogen and critical minerals with the US and EU.

Maintaining a balanced foreign policy, Kazakhstan continues its multi-vector diplomacy, strengthening ties with global powers while preserving autonomy. With a projected growth of 4.6% in 2025, the country is entering a pivotal year for reform, investment, and decarbonisation.

DCD: AirNet announces 130MW Kazakhstan data center for Bitcoin mining re-entry

AirNet Technology Inc., formerly focused on in-flight entertainment systems, is re-entering the crypto sector with plans to develop a 130MW Bitcoin mining data center in Kazakhstan, DCD reports. This move follows a newly announced, non-binding partnership with local firm LLP STH Corp.

The proposed site will be powered by a combination of 70MW from the national grid and 60MW from a natural gas self-generation unit. It will also incorporate liquid-cooling systems to support high-performance mining hardware.

AirNet initially shifted to Ethereum mining in 2021 after the pandemic disrupted its core aviation business. However, Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake in 2022 rendered its mining equipment obsolete, leading to a complete exit from crypto mining by March 2024.

Driven by renewed interest in the crypto market, AirNet has now pivoted to Bitcoin, which continues to operate under a Proof-of-Work model. By May 2024, the company had acquired Bitcoin mining equipment and partnered with BTC KZ to host mining servers at its Almaty facility.

While the Kazakhstan project waits due diligence, AirNet’s stock briefly surged 25% on the announcement, reflecting investor optimism about the company’s return to cryptocurrency mining.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan cracks down on crimes against children and women

Kazakhstan’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Dinara Zakiyeva, has highlighted the alarming scale of sexual violence against minors and the state’s strengthened legal response, the Times of Central Asia reports. In April 2024, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed sweeping amendments increasing penalties for such crimes.

Key changes include mandatory life imprisonment for the rape or murder of a minor, banning reconciliation between parties in abuse cases, and criminalizing sexual solicitation of minors under 16. Incitement or assistance in suicide is also now punishable by law.

Since the new law’s enactment, over 25 life sentences have been issued. The highest incidence occurs in southern and western regions, where cultural conservatism often conceals abuse. Dinara Zakiyeva cited disturbing cases, including girls as young as 13 giving birth after years of abuse by relatives.

Prevention efforts focus on four pillars: legal reform, public awareness, family intervention, and victim support. The government has expanded its network of family support centers, with 112 now active and 109 more in progress.

Kazakhstan’s national children’s helpline logged over 11,000 texts in one month. Zakiyeva stressed that many children feel isolated and afraid to speak out, underscoring the importance of ongoing support and education.

